General Mills Now Has Drumstick Ice Cream Cereal in 2 Different Flavors

Whoever said that ice cream wasn’t for breakfast hasn’t seen General Mills’ two newest cereals.

The food manufacturer — who makes cereals like Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Wheaties, Fiber One, Trix, Chex, Total and more — launched two new cereal flavors this summer built around Nestlé’s iconic Drumstick ice cream sundae cone.

Shoppers can purchase the product, made of sweetened corn and wheat cereal, in two flavors: classic vanilla and mint chocolate. They include cocoa nuggets, with cone cereal pieces and puffs of either mint or vanilla mixed in.

Both are already in select stores now, including on Amazon where they're sold bundled together. They’ll be more widely available in late- summer, a General Mills rep tells PEOPLE.

Back in May, a Walmart in Cincinnati posted a photo of the products, calling it “cereal-ously the best news ever.”

This is the latest collaboration between General Mills and Nestlé. The two companies have worked together for decades, establishing a joint venture in 1991 called Cereal Partners Worldwide to produce and distribute breakfast cereals in 130 countries outside of the U.S. and Canada.

RELATED: Tyra Banks Is Trying to Trademark ‘Smize’ Ice Cream

Image zoom General Mills

RELATED: PEOPLE Food Awards 2019 Names the Best New Grocery Store Ice Creams of the Year

Drumsticks aren’t the only popular dessert to be made into a cereal either.

Oreo has long existed in cereal form, with Oreo O’s — the sweet, chocolatey cereal designed to taste just like an Oreo cookie in a bowl — first hitting shelves in 1997 before being discontinued in 2007 and then relaunched by Post in 2017.

Recently, the company took it up a notch with Mega Stuf Oreo O’s. For the new cereal, the classic O’s chocolate pieces get mixed with marshmallow chunks to really up the crème factor (think Lucky Charms marshmallows, but with chocolate).

Post also made a splash earlier this year when they released Chicken & Waffles and Maple Bacon-flavored cereals.