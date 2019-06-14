You Can Now Buy Rosé-Flavored Strawberries and Raspberries

It’s no secret that rosé is really having a moment right now.

Between Emily Ratajkowski’s smouldering BABE Rosé campaign, Lauren Bushnell’s new rosé line, and wine company Rosé All Day offering to pay an influencer to drink wine in France and create content for the brand, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was rosé pumping through some American’s veins at this point.

Taking note of the trend that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, the berry company Driscoll’s is giving consumers a new way to enjoy their favorite pink drink: in strawberry and raspberry form.

Aptly named Rosé Berries, these blush-colored berries were created by Driscoll’s team of scientists to taste just like a glass of the summertime vino. Perfect for picnics and days on the beach, Driscoll’s says the strawberries and raspberries “contain sweet, peachy notes capped off with a soft, floral finish,” and that their “smooth, silky and creamy texture perfectly complements a hot, summer afternoon.”

Freaked out by fruit that doesn’t look normal? Just like popular cotton candy grapes and sumo oranges, Driscoll’s assures that their Rosé Berries are not genetically modified. Instead, the blush color and unique flavor simply come from breeding light and dark berries together using “the power of the sun.”

Each variety of berries has taken years to perfect by a team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists—but Driscoll’s believes they have finally hit the rosé sweet spot.

Unfortunately, the cute fruits are only available for a limited time, and will only be available at a limited number of retailers. According to the Driscoll’s website, Rosé Berries will be sold at Whole Foods in Northern California and from FreshDirect on the East Coast from June through September.

Act fast, and don’t forget to pick up a bottle to pair with your berries!