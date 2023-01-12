Drew Brees Shares His Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe for Game Day

"Not many game-day foods are going to have greens in them, so the spinach really helps this dish stand out in the spread," says Drew Brees about the crowd-favorite recipe served at Walk-Ons, a chain of sports-themed restaurants he co-owns.

"The cornerstones of a great menu are flavor and adapting it for a crowd," he adds. "If you tackle that, whether your team wins or loses, you and your crew are sure to be satisfied."

Menu items like this dip with a "perfect blend of savory with a little spice" are what convinced Brees to join Brian Landry and the Walk-On's team in 2014. "I just knew this concept had something special," explains the retired New Orleans Saints quarterback. "Fast-forward nearly eight years later and we've grown from four locations in Louisiana to 74 and counting across the country."

Drew Brees. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Drew Brees' Spinach & Artichoke Dip

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter

½ cup (3 oz.) chopped white onion

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, at room temperature

1½ cups chicken broth

1½ cups half-and-half

1 tsp. kosher salt

6 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1½ cups)

2 oz. pepper Jack cheese, shredded (about ½ cup)

1 large garlic clove, minced

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

4 cups (4 oz.) chopped fresh spinach

1 (14-oz.) can drained, roughly chopped quartered artichoke hearts

Tortilla chips, for serving

1. Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until melted, about 1 minute. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add flour; stir to coat and cook raw flour, about 1 minute. Add cream cheese; stirring often until mixture has completely combined and heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Gradually whisk in broth, half-and-half and salt; cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated and smooth, about 1 minute.

3. Add Parmesan, pepper Jack, garlic and cayenne pepper; cook, stirring until cheese is completely melted and mixture is smooth, about 1 minute.

4. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring constantly, to allow flavors to combine, about 5 minutes. Add spinach and artichokes, and continue cooking until spinach is wilted, stirring occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer dip to a large bowl, and serve immediately with tortilla chips.

Serves: 12

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Quick tip! Serve the dip in a slow cooker set on warm to keep it hot and melty during the game. Or reheat it in a 350° oven for 10 minutes, adding more broth or half-and-half as needed.