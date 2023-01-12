Lifestyle Food Drew Brees Shares His Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe for Game Day The retired New Orleans Saints quarterback shares a crowd-favorite dip that is the "perfect blend of savory with a little spice" By People Staff Published on January 12, 2023 12:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jen Causey "Not many game-day foods are going to have greens in them, so the spinach really helps this dish stand out in the spread," says Drew Brees about the crowd-favorite recipe served at Walk-Ons, a chain of sports-themed restaurants he co-owns. "The cornerstones of a great menu are flavor and adapting it for a crowd," he adds. "If you tackle that, whether your team wins or loses, you and your crew are sure to be satisfied." Menu items like this dip with a "perfect blend of savory with a little spice" are what convinced Brees to join Brian Landry and the Walk-On's team in 2014. "I just knew this concept had something special," explains the retired New Orleans Saints quarterback. "Fast-forward nearly eight years later and we've grown from four locations in Louisiana to 74 and counting across the country." Peyton Manning Shares His 'Ultimate' Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Recipe Drew Brees. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Drew Brees' Spinach & Artichoke Dip 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter ½ cup (3 oz.) chopped white onion 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour 1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, at room temperature 1½ cups chicken broth 1½ cups half-and-half 1 tsp. kosher salt 6 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1½ cups) 2 oz. pepper Jack cheese, shredded (about ½ cup) 1 large garlic clove, minced ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper 4 cups (4 oz.) chopped fresh spinach 1 (14-oz.) can drained, roughly chopped quartered artichoke hearts Tortilla chips, for serving 1. Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until melted, about 1 minute. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add flour; stir to coat and cook raw flour, about 1 minute. Add cream cheese; stirring often until mixture has completely combined and heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. 2. Gradually whisk in broth, half-and-half and salt; cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated and smooth, about 1 minute. 3. Add Parmesan, pepper Jack, garlic and cayenne pepper; cook, stirring until cheese is completely melted and mixture is smooth, about 1 minute. 4. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring constantly, to allow flavors to combine, about 5 minutes. Add spinach and artichokes, and continue cooking until spinach is wilted, stirring occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer dip to a large bowl, and serve immediately with tortilla chips. Serves: 12Active time: 25 minutesTotal time: 25 minutes Quick tip! Serve the dip in a slow cooker set on warm to keep it hot and melty during the game. Or reheat it in a 350° oven for 10 minutes, adding more broth or half-and-half as needed.