Drew Barrymore's Delicata Squash Gratin
"It's delicious and cozy for the holidays, with woodsy sage, warm nutmeg, flavorful squash and delicate onion-cashew cream," says the talk show host, who cowrote the recipes in her new book Rebel Homemaker with chef Pilar Valdes.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
"It's delicious and cozy for the holidays, with woodsy sage, warm nutmeg, flavorful squash and delicate onion-cashew cream," says talk show host Drew Barrymore.
The vegan gratin recipe uses cashew cream and delicata squash instead of the classic cheese and potato. Delicata was an easy choice for Barrymore because of its flavor and because it is one of the easier squashes to use. "It has a thin skin, which is fully edible (no need to peel!) so using it also cuts down on prep and cooking time," says the actress, who cowrote the recipes in her new book Rebel Homemaker with chef Pilar Valdes
"There will be quite a bit of sweetness that comes through—from the onions and the cashew cream— balanced against the bite of freshly ground black pepper and the smokiness of the sage," says Barrymore. "It's rich yet still very light."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make it ahead: Up to one day in advance, slice the squash and prepare the cashew cream, and chill them separately. Assemble and bake the gratin just before serving.