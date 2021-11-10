Drew Barrymore's Delicata Squash Gratin

The vegan gratin recipe uses cashew cream and delicata squash instead of the classic cheese and potato. Delicata was an easy choice for Barrymore because of its flavor and because it is one of the easier squashes to use. "It has a thin skin, which is fully edible (no need to peel!) so using it also cuts down on prep and cooking time," says the actress, who cowrote the recipes in her new book Rebel Homemaker with chef Pilar Valdes