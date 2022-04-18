Drew Barrymore's Air-Fried Cauliflower Bites with Buffalo-Ranch Sauce

"The cauliflower comes out so wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender on the inside," says Drew Barrymore, who has her own line of stylish and affordable kitchenware and appliances at Walmart, Beautiful. "This is one of my favorite things to make and eat!"

The talk show host loves the air fryer because it allows food to "really get a texture that before you had to broil and be really talented in the kitchen to get," she says.

Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer is available in a number of contemporary colorways — including sage green, cornflower blue and pure white — and is designed to be sleek and innovative. Nothing has too many buttons or screens, so anyone can use them with ease.