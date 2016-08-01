Drew Barrymore has some very sweet news to share.

The actress has teamed up with Sprinkles to create a Strawberry Shortcake cupcake for charity. Barrymore unveiled the summer-inspired treat—a rich yellow cake filled with tart, juicy strawberry curd and topped with toasted marshmallow frosting—on Sunday at the cupcake chain’s Beverly Hills location.

The mom-of-two was all smiles as posed for photos and proudly held up a tray of her signature desserts, which will be available through August. All proceeds up to $50,000 (with a a minimum donation of $25,000) will go to United Friends of the Children, an L.A. based charity dedicated to providing foster children with better futures.

The sweet sentiment comes after a difficult few months for the star. Barrymore filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Will Kopelman, in July following news of their split in April.

“Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family,” the pair said at the time of their separation. “Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on.”