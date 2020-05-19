Drew Barrymore Shares Her Shrimp Taco Recipe in Honor of Charitable Taco Tuesday She's Hosting

As part of the Taco Tuesday event, Drew Barrymore and McCormick are making a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry

If you've been looking for a reason to celebrate Taco Tuesday, consider that this week, it's for a good cause.

As part of her partnership with McCormick, Drew Barrymore is hosting a virtual taco night Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET on Instagram Live. She will be making her shrimp tacos (get the full recipe below) and encouraging others to join in as part of a larger charitable effort to raise money for No Kid Hungry.

Barrymore, 45, and McCormick are making a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry to ensure children have access to food during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We can make this a collective experience, we can blow it up, we can have fun and we can get out of all of the madness for a minute and do something that is of utter luxury, which is to be able to even have food,” Barrymore said in an Instagram video Monday morning. “That is why this is so meaningful and why this is so important to me.”

Her recipe is completely customizable, with Barrymore offering three different options for topping them: classic, spicy and loaded.

In her Monday Instagram video, the Santa Clarita Diet actress stressed her love for tacos, explaining that she typically has them for breakfast. She attributed her affinity for tacos to her upbringing in Los Angeles.

“I have grown up since 1975 in a place where the culture is steeped in Mexican food and tacos is just something I’ve never not eaten,” she said. “I love tacos because honestly they’re like the best palette in the world. They can be really anything you want, it’s a culinary dream that you conjure up and they can be different every single time.”

Tune into Barrymore's Instagram @drewbarrymore at 6:30 p.m. ET, and follow the recipe below to make them alongside her.

Drew Barrymore’s Shrimp Tacos 3 Ways

1 Tbsp. oil

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

1 pkg. taco seasoning mix (such as McCormick)

¾ cup water

12 corn tortillas

1. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Add shrimp and cook on each side for 1 ½ minutes. Stir in seasoning mix and water.

3. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 3-5 minutes stirring occasionally or until shrimp are fully cooked. Spoon into warm taco shells. Serve with desired toppings below.

Classic:

1 cup shredded lettuce

¾ cup pico de gallo

¾ cup diced avocado

1 lime, cut into 6 wedges

Spicy:

¾ cup salsa verde

½ cup pickled onions

¼ cup sliced jalapenos

1 lime, cut into 6 wedges

Loaded:

1 cup shredded lettuce

¾ cup shredded cheddar

¾ cup salsa

¾ cup guacamole

¾ cup sour cream

¼ cup diced red onion

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

1 lime, cut into 6 wedges

Hot sauce, to taste

Serves: 6