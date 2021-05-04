Drew Barrymore Shares Her Best Tips for Mastering the Air Fryer

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When it comes to cooking, Drew Barrymore is all about making things quick, easy and aesthetically pleasing.

That's what inspired her to create her new kitchenware line, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, which dropped online and in Walmart stores in late March. With the goal of making cooking simpler and all around more fun, the mom of two, 46, wanted to create a cookware collection that she would enjoy looking at on her counter — and that's exactly what she did.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And for me, as a girl, I don't know how it is for men, but I feel like there's so much masculine, black-with-silver gadgetry, and it's just a turnoff for me," she continues.

The Beautiful line is therefore available in a number of contemporary colorways — including sage green, navy blue and pure white — and each item is designed to be sleek and innovative. Nothing has too many buttons or screens, so anyone can use them with ease, Barrymore says.

"I wanted to do something that felt really technologically forward, because we're only moving closer and quicker into the future, but I wanted it to have a timeless feel," she says. "I just thought, 'where are we at right now in our world?' And that was the inspiration for the way I designed it."

Though Barrymore loves and uses all the gadgets in her line ("they're all my babies!" she jokes), the sage green air fryer is probably her favorite, she admits. And it turned out to be a favorite with fans too, selling out in less than 24 hours after it was first launched (don't worry, it's being continually restocked).

"I'm so happy every time I see that air fryer," Barrymore says. "They really are the 'it' gadgets of the moment. I think because they're innovative and different."

She also notes that the air fryer allows food to "really get a texture that before you had to broil and be really talented in the kitchen to get." The star shared a crispy buffalo cauliflower air fryer recipe in this week's PEOPLE, on stands now, as well as a few tips for getting that perfect cook every time.

For starters, she says, you should always remove as much moisture from your food as possible before cooking. That means patting unbattered meat and vegetables dry to avoid steaming the food. "This also prevents excess smoke and encourages browning," she says.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks Baking with Her Kids, Her Favorite Scary Movie and More

Barrymore also suggests making sure there's plenty of space in the air fryer basket before you start frying. "Don't overcrowd the basket; it'll lead to uneven cooking," she says. Instead, cook in smaller batches — and shake the basket periodically — to keep things crispy.

Finally, she recommends getting creative, because the air fryer is capable of cooking in so many different ways. It circulates hot air around food to quickly bake, roast, broil and more. "Instead of the microwave, use it to reheat foods for tastier leftovers," she recommends. Last night's dinner just got much more appealing!