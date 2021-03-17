Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Air Fryer from Her New Kitchenware Line Sold Out in Less Than 24 Hours

A kitchen isn't complete without good countertop appliances. But more often than not, those bulky gadgets aren't so visually appealing. Drew Barrymore is on a mission to change that with her latest venture. The actress and entrepreneur just launched Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, a line of stylish kitchenware that you'll be excited to leave sitting on your countertops.
Barrymore teamed up with Made by Gather founder and CEO Shae Hong to create a collection of sleek and innovative appliances with modern designs in contemporary colors, and it's all available exclusively at Walmart. The line was expected to launch online later this month, but in honor of St. Patrick's Day, Barrymore released six appliances in her favorite sage green color. They include a touch-screen air fryer, a programmable coffee maker, a high-performance blender, a two-slice toaster, an air fryer toaster oven, and a one-touch electric kettle — all with dreamy gold details that will stand out in your kitchen.
For the surprise launch, Barrymore shared a photo on Instagram holding her "favorite" sage green air fryer from the collection, which sold out less than 24 hours after hitting Walmart's website.
"@cookwithbeautiful IS FINALLY HERE!!!" she captioned the celebratory photo. "I've always dreamed of designing kitchen appliances that are functional and practical, but also look BEAUTIFUL on your countertop. Today, I am proud to say that this dream has become a reality!!"
Prices start as little as $40 for the electric kettle to $129 for the toaster oven. The six products released yesterday are just a small preview of what else is to come from the Beautiful Kitchenware line. Though the air fryer is already out of stock, the brand shared on Instagram that more are on the way, along with dozens more cookware and kitchen tools in additional color palettes set to launch online on March 29, and in Walmart stores nationwide in mid-April.
Until then, keep scrolling to shop the gorgeous sage green kitchen appliances from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore at Walmart!
Buy It! Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker, $59; walmart.com
Buy It! Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High-Performance Touchscreen Blender, $59; walmart.com
Buy It! Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster, $39.96; walmart.com
Buy It! Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $129; walmart.com
Buy It! Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle, $39.96; walmart.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.