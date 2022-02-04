This Sleek Air Fryer from Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Is at Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now
With the goal of creating kitchen essentials that are functional and aesthetically appealing, Drew Barrymore dropped her aptly named kitchenware line, Beautiful Kitchenware, at the end of last March. And for the first time since launching, one of the popular appliances from the line just went on sale.
Exclusively sold at Walmart, the 6-quart air fryer in black sesame is marked down from $99 to $69. Featuring gold accents that complement its matte black color and a touch-activated display screen that only lights up when you use it, the kitchen gadget looks sleek enough to double as decor.
Designed to serve five to seven people, the air fryer has a large basket with a 5-pound food capacity. The versatile appliance has four functions, which are featured on the display screen. You can air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate your favorite foods at temperatures ranging from 90 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Buy It! Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Air Fryer in Black Sesame, $69 (orig. $99); walmart.com
Whether you're preparing chicken tenders or roast veggies, the air fryer's circular heat technology (a fan that circulates hot air) and nonstick crisping tray ensures that your food is evenly cooked and crispy — with little to no oil. As for safety features, the air fryer has a 60-minute automatic shut-off function.
Another draw is the amount of time you can save in the kitchen, since the air fryer preheats faster than a traditional oven. Cleanup is also quick and easy because the removable crisping tray and pan are dishwasher-safe.
Walmart shoppers have left glowing reviews for the air fryer, citing its functionality and overall look. One shopper loved that it seamlessly fits in with their kitchen and looks beautiful and expensive. They also called out that the display screen is easy to use.
For a kitchen appliance you'll actually want to showcase on your countertop, head to Walmart and pick up the Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore air fryer in black sesame while it's at its cheapest price ever.
- This Sleek Air Fryer from Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Is at Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now
- Even Former Dyson Owners Are Impressed by This Cordless Vacuum — and It's Only $120 at Amazon
- Shoppers Say This Outdoor Projector Screen Brings a 'Wow Factor' to Super Bowl Parties, and It's on Sale
- Kendall Jenner Keeps Wearing Sweater Vests, and You Can Shop the Look for $35 on Amazon