Drew Barrymore to Release First Cookbook, Rebel Homemaker: 'Feels Like a Birth Announcement'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Drew Barrymore announced her new culinary endeavor on Wednesday's episode of her daytime talk show

Actress, talk-show host, entrepreneur, memoir author, producer, mom, and now cookbook author — is there anything Drew Barrymore can't do?

The 46-year-old star announced that she will be releasing her first cookbook, Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life, on Wednesday's episode of her daytime series. She also revealed the cover alongside her "culinary partner in crime" Pilar Valdes, a chef who appears regularly on The Drew Barrymore Show. It features Barrymore looking adorable as she slurps pasta from a bowl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The book drops Nov. 2.

"I feel like I'm about to burst because I'm so excited to tell everyone about it. It feels like a birth announcement," Barrymore said on the show, before the big cover reveal with Valdes.

"So you all know at this show, if you've ever watched it, how much we love cookbooks, how much we embrace it. And we have Cookbook Club, which is a very important part of the show. So guess what?" she added.

"We wrote a cookbook!" Barrymore and Valdes then exclaimed together, before showing off the cover and some of the recipe photos from inside the book.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Drew Barrymore cookbook Drew Barrymore and Pilar Valdes reveal the cover of their upcoming cookbook | Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Youtube

Drew Barrymore Announces New Cookbook Drew Barrymore and Pilar Valdes | Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Instagram

Barrymore said she decided to collaborate with Valdes, whom she met through food, on the book because she was inspired by how food and Valdes' friendship were "a huge saving grace ... and something I could hook into when my life felt so floating."

Added Valdes, "We're totally tethered together. Us meeting was serendipity and a whole lot of luck, I think."

Barrymore opened up to PEOPLE last month about her love of food, saying she became an "obsessed foodie" as she gained more life experiences in her twenties.

"I started traveling the world, educating myself about food, learning who my favorite chefs were, and trying different restaurants. And that inspired me to then eventually start cooking in my 30s and 40s," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks Baking with Her Kids, Her Favorite Scary Movie and More

The Scream actress has a whole closet devoted to cookbooks, and even hinted back then that she "might be" working on one of her own alongside her chef friend Valdes.

"Cookbooks are like schoolbooks for me, and I read them front to back," she told PEOPLE. "I love the stories. I love learning a technique."

Barrymore is also passing the skills she's developed in the kitchen on to her daughters Frankie, who turns 7 on Thursday, and Olive, 8½.

"[Olive] makes incredible breakfast," she said. "She makes eggs and veggie sausages and toast. I recently posted an Instagram where I showed a breakfast she made for me when I was sick. She did it a hundred percent on her own, and it meant so much to me."