Drew Barrymore's Air-Fried Cauliflower Bites with Buffalo-Ranch Sauce
"The cauliflower comes out so wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender on the inside," says Drew Barrymore, who has her own line of stylish and affordable kitchenware and appliances at Walmart, Beautiful. "This is one of my favorite things to make and eat!"
The talk show host loves the air fryer because it allows food to "really get a texture that before you had to broil and be really talented in the kitchen to get," she says.
"The cauliflower comes out so wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender on the inside," says Drew Barrymore. "This is one of my favorite things to make and eat!"
"I wanted to do something that felt really technologically forward, because we're only moving closer and quicker into the future, but I wanted it to have a timeless feel," she says. "I just thought, 'Where are we at right now in our world?' And that was the inspiration for the way I designed it."
Ingredients
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- 1 cup club soda
- 1 small head cauliflower, cut into florets
- 1 cup ranch dressing
- 1 tablespoon buffalo-style hot sauce
Directions
- Step 1Preheat air fryer to 350° for 15 minutes. Lightly coat the fry basket with cooking spray. Whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, salt and paprika in a bowl. Slowly whisk in club soda until combined. Do not overmix; you want some bubbles in the mixture.
- Step 2Dip the cauliflower florets in the batter mixture to coat the pieces completely, tapping off any extra.
- Step 3Add battered cauliflower to basket, using both the bottom and upper racks to avoid overcrowding and working in batches if needed. Cook at 350º for 15 minutes, spraying pieces with cooking spray after 4 minutes, until cauliflower is golden brown and cooked through but not mushy. Repeat process for any remaining cauliflower.
- Step 4Meanwhile stir together ranch dressing and hot sauce. Serve cauliflower immediately with buffalo-ranch sauce.