Drew Barrymore's Air-Fried Cauliflower Bites with Buffalo-Ranch Sauce

"The cauliflower comes out so wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender on the inside," says Drew Barrymore, who has her own line of stylish and affordable kitchenware and appliances at Walmart, Beautiful. "This is one of my favorite things to make and eat!"

The talk show host loves the air fryer because it allows food to "really get a texture that before you had to broil and be really talented in the kitchen to get," she says.

Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer is available in a number of contemporary colorways — including sage green, cornflower blue and pure white — and is designed to be sleek and innovative. Nothing has too many buttons or screens, so anyone can use them with ease.

"I wanted to do something that felt really technologically forward, because we're only moving closer and quicker into the future, but I wanted it to have a timeless feel," she says about her line. "I just thought, 'Where are we at right now in our world?' And that was the inspiration for the way I designed it."

Ingredients

Ingredient Checklist

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 cup club soda

1 small head cauliflower, cut into florets

1 cup ranch dressing

1 tablespoon buffalo-style hot sauce

Directions

Instructions Checklist