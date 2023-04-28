Drake's Hot Chicken Chain Dave's Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches for Its Anniversary

Dave's Hot Chicken has a hot freebie to celebrate six years running.

The chicken chain that originated as a pop-up stand in an East Hollywood parking lot is celebrating its anniversary of serving up hot and spicy chicken. On May 2, customers can drop into any one of their locations around the country for one free slider, no purchase necessary.

Customers who download the Dave's Hot Chicken app between now and May 2 will get a free slider added to their rewards that can be used for a celebratory sandwich.

Los Angeles fans of the chicken chain, which has Drake backing it as "one of the largest individual investors," as Restaurant Business Online reports, will have a special opportunity to experience the original Dave's Hot Chicken.

The four founders, Arman Oganesyan, chef Dave Kopushyan, Tommy Rubenyan and Gary Rubenyan will be slinging chicken sandwiches from 7 p.m. to close in the original East Hollywood parking lot located at 5115 Hollywood Blvd. where it all began.

Dave's Hot Chicken

For other customers looking for freebies for the rest of May, Wendy's has you covered.

Available on the Wendy's app, the "Mercury Menu" launched on April 21 and provides guests savings for as long as Mercury is in retrograde. Mercury retrograde is when planet Mercury appears to reverse direction. Followers of astrology believe the phenomenon, which happens multiple times a year, can lead to erratic activity and misfortune.

The promotion began by giving out BOGO $1 premium sandwich deal and is currently running a free chicken sandwich deal through April 30. Crunchy bites are the star of the show from May 1 to May 7. Six-piece crispy or spicy chicken nuggets are free when bought with another menu item. To close out the three weeks of sweet deals, Wendy's is offering any size fries with a purchase from May 8 through May 14.