Drake Surprised the SNL Cast with Dinner Catered by Bobby Flay, Proving the Perfect Man Does Exist

ICYMI: Toronto-born rapper and turtleneck sweater enthusiast Drake is bae.



Why, you ask? Aside from churning out catchy hits (majority of which spawned a must-follow Drake on Cake Instagram account) Drake is a gentleman who goes out of his way to make his friends, family (hi, mom!) and colleagues feel endlessly appreciated.

In preparation for his second stint as host and musical guest on this week’sSaturday Night Live, the rapper has been busy preparing alongside the show’s cast mates for an episode that’s bound to be hilarious — if his first appearance serves as any indication, of course.

To celebrate his second run as host/performer and to thank SNL cast members, the rapper surprised the stars of the show with a dinner cooked by chef Bobby Flay on Wednesday night.

SNL stars Cecily Strong and Jay Pharaoh expressed their gratitude for the late-night treat, posting pics of the meal — which included chicken, shrimp and dessert — as well as selfies with Flay.

