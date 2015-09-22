Drake Celebrates His New Restaurant Opening with Serena Williams

No word yet on the actual food of the place, but he’s teamed up with acclaimed restauranteur and Top Chef Masters finalist Susur Lee, so it’s bound to be good (and we’re holding out hope that actual frings — combination fries and onion rings — make an appearance).

“Them boys up to something,” Drake captioned a picture with Chef Lee at the opening. Later in the night, he posted another shot — this time, with his arms around his mom.

“In the cut with my one and only,” he wrote.

Leading up the event, Drake has been relatively secretive about the restaurant, making only one reference to it in a post on Vine.

