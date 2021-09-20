The rapper joins Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner as one of the largest investors of Dave's Hot Chicken

Drake Becomes One of the Largest Investors in a Hot Chicken Restaurant Chain

Following the release of his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, Drake has already moved onto his next business venture: chicken!

The 34-year-old rapper has taken a minority stake in Los Angeles-based restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken. The food chain, which was founded in 2017, specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders that are served at seven different spice levels.

The restaurant currently has 22 locations across California, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas and Portland, with hopes of reaching 500 locations after selling franchising rights.

Drake investing in a hot chicken restaurant Credit: Dave’s Hot Chicken

Drake is reportedly one of the food chain's largest investors alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner, according to Bloomberg.

​​"I tried the food, and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest," the rapper said.

Drake investing in a hot chicken restaurant Credit: Dave’s Hot Chicken

This isn't the first time the hip-hop artist has snatched up an investment opportunity in the food world.

In May, Drake invested in vegan brand Daring Foods, which debuted its faux chicken last year as a part of its $40 million Series B funding round. According to Bloomberg, the investment would help Daring Foods expand its products into 4,500 stores across the country this year.

Back in 2015, Drake celebrated the opening of Fring's, his own restaurant in his hometown of Toronto, where he teamed up with acclaimed restaurateur and Top Chef Masters finalist Susur Lee.