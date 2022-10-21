Drake is giving back on his birthday.

On Monday, Dave's Hot Chicken is offering a special deal in honor of the rapper's 36th birthday. Drake, who's a major investor in the five-year-old brand, is partnering with the chain to gift customers a free Dave's Hot Chicken Slider or Tender on his birthday.

The deal will take place at every Dave's Hot Chicken location on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time, per a release. In order to get the free menu items, fans will need to show proof that they follow the chicken company on Instagram or TikTok.

Hot chicken enthusiasts can snag the "spiced-to-order" menu items in stores; however, the offer is not available online or via delivery services.

"Our most famous investor wanted to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave's Hot Chicken on him," Bill Phelps, Dave's Hot Chicken's CEO said in a release.

In September, the Grammy-winning artist was announced as a major investor in the Los Angeles-based chain. Drake joins other big names who are also stakeholders at the brand, including Samuel L. Jackson and Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.

"I tried the food and it was amazing," Drake said in 2021 after becoming a stakeholder. "After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest."

Drake isn't the only star investing in the chicken space. Jack Harlow signed onto a year-long partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The Kentucky native has since joined in on fun collaborations with KFC. This summer, customers and fans nationwide were able to get a taste of Harlow's new combo meal at KFC restaurants, on the website and the official app.

The Jack Harlow Meal, which promised to be finger-lickin' good, included the KFC spicy chicken sandwich, mac and cheese and secret recipe fries — all complete with a side of ranch and a lemonade.

What made the combo meal even more special? It was served in custom Jack Harlow-KFC packaging, so fans could sip on a refreshing lemonade with the "First Class" rapper's face stamped on the side of their cups. The food packaging was also tailored to Harlow and included a black and white drawing of him wearing sunglasses.

Harlow carefully chose the meal items after visiting KFC's Louisville, Kentucky, headquarters so that he could taste the fried chicken joint's entire menu to determine which options would make the cut.

"When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn't be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac and Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn't get much better," Harlow said in a release announcing the tasty news.