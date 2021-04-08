Dr. Pepper Launches Zero-Sugar Soda in 3 Flavors

The new sugar-free options are hitting store shelves now

Dr. Pepper is the latest soda brand to offer a better-for-you soft drink option.

Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar was recently announced on the brand's social media accounts and comes in three flavors — original, cherry and cream.

"The Zero you've been waiting for... is finally here," Dr. Pepper said on Twitter.

The sugar-free beverages have already started rolling out to national retailers and fans are loving them. "I love it!" Twitter user @MissTitan tweeted with a photo of the original flavor, while another user @LoriRedinger said, "It's amazing!" of the cream flavor.

Dr. Pepper experienced a shortage late last year, but fans should be able to find the sugar-free can no problem.

In August, fans looking for Dr. Pepper came across empty shelves at local supermarkets. "We know it's harder to find Dr. Pepper these days. We're working on it – hang tight!," the company tweeted at the time.

"Having trouble finding your favorite Dr. Pepper product? We're doing everything we can to get it back in your hands," the post continued. "That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide while ensuring the safety of our employees."

Toilet paper brand Charmin rallied behind Dr. Pepper during their struggles, responding to the shortage tweet saying: "Welcome to the club. We feel your pain." Dr. Pepper then replied, "TP and DP - in this together."

Soda brands and other canned beverages have also had a difficult time keeping things stocked in the last few months due to the aluminum can shortage. The Aluminum Association told USA Today in July that "the aluminum beverage can manufacturing industry has seen unprecedented demand for this environmentally-friendly container prior to and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."