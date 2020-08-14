The popular soda brand said it's been difficult to keep shelves stocked due to COVID-19

There's a Dr. Pepper Shortage in the U.S. But the Company Assures They Are 'Working on It'

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. has experienced a multitude of shortages — from toilet paper back in March, to dry goods like yeast and flour when everyone was baking bread to pass the time. Now, Dr. Pepper has become seriously difficult to find.

Fans looking for the soda have come across empty shelves at local supermarkets, and the brand is working hard to ensure Dr. Pepper returns everywhere soon. "We know it’s harder to find Dr. Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!," the company tweeted earlier this week.

"Having trouble finding your favorite Dr. Pepper product? We're doing everything we can to get it back in your hands," the post continued. "That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide while ensuring the safety of our employees."

Toilet paper brand Charmin rallied behind Dr. Pepper during this time, responding to the shortage tweet saying: "Welcome to the club. We feel your pain." Dr. Pepper then replied, "TP and DP - in this together."

Soda brands and other canned beverages have also had a difficult time keeping things stocked in the last few months due to the aluminum can shortage. The Aluminum Association told USA Today in July that “the aluminum beverage can manufacturing industry has seen unprecedented demand for this environmentally-friendly container prior to and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The can shortage is also partly due to customers being more environmentally conscious and moving away from plastic bottles, the Aluminum Association also stated.