Dr. Pepper Adds a New Permanent Flavor: Strawberries and Cream

Dr. Pepper just dropped a new, sweet flavor.

On Wednesday, the soda brand announced that strawberries and cream will join the flavor ranks as a permanent beverage in the lineup.

Per a release, the new drink is the "original 23 flavors of Dr. Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish."

Along with a regular option that comes in 12-ounce packs of twelve and 20-ounce bottles, Dr. Pepper Strawberries and Cream also includes a zero sugar version that will come in 12-ounce packs of twelve.

The brand touts the sweet innovation, which will hit stores nationwide in February, as the "only strawberry and cream-flavored dark soda in the market today."

"Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans," senior vice president of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, John Alvarado, said in a statement.

In May 2022, the brand introduced another fruity flavor: dark berry.

Dr. Pepper chose Barry Manilow as the face of the campaign for the soft drink's limited edition drink.

Barry Manilow. Dr. Pepper

"I thought it was going to be the commercial that I did years ago," the 78-year-old "Copacabana" icon told PEOPLE at the time, referencing a 1974 advertisement that saw Manilow perform the first-ever Dr. Pepper jingle — "The most original soft drink ever in the whole wide world" — written by Randy Newman.

Instead, the beverage brand asked him to star in a commercial for Dark Berry, in which he jokingly claimed only people named "Barry" are permitted to drink the fan-favorite black currant, blackberry and black cherry flavored soda.

"They sent me this very flattering presentation about why they wanted Barry Manilow to do this," he said of the campaign. "I would've said yes even if it was terrible — but it wasn't terrible. It was very witty and fun."