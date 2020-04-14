DoubleTree Has Revealed the Recipe for Their Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Image zoom Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is making your self-isolation period just a little bit sweeter. Well, a lot sweeter.

In all likelihood, you’ve probably tried or at least heard of the hotel chain’s famous chocolate chip cookies—and maybe you’ve wondered how you can get your hands on them even when you’re not traveling. Thankfully, the company just revealed the coveted recipe for the legendary treat, so you can bake the warm, freshly baked cookies from the comfort of your own home.

The company is known for gifting the complimentary cookies to guests upon arrival, and they’ve been doing so since 1986. Apparently, they give away more than 75,000 chocolate chip cookies every single day…and for those trying to do the math, that’s more than 27 million per year.

“We know this is an anxious time for everyone,” said Shawn McAteer, Senior Vice President and Global Head of DoubleTree by Hilton, in a press release. “A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness.”

For this recipe, you’ll need to get the same ingredients required for most basic chocolate chip cookie recipe, including sugar, chocolate chips, butter, and eggs. But this recipe also calls for some surprises, like oats, a pinch of cinnamon, and chopped walnuts.

Still, the steps aren’t too confusing and you might have most of the ingredients stocked in your pantry already.

To make the chocolate chip cookies, you’ll need to cream butter, sugar, and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer. Next you’ll mix in ingredients like eggs and vanilla until the mixture is light and fluffy. Lastly, you’ll add flour, oats, a pinch of cinnamon, and most importantly, chocolate chips and walnuts.

Bake the cookies until the edges are a beautiful golden brown and the center soft, and then cool them on a baking sheet for about one hour. You can even freeze the unbaked cookies and save them for a future date. Get the full recipe here.

The only thing that could possibly make this recipe is a nice glass of milk for dipping.