Doron Wong, the chef-owner at Lotus + Cleaver restaurant in Queens, serves up a crunchy and melty snack. "It tastes like a slice of spicy pepperoni pizza," he says.

The chef wanted to create a unique update on "a familiar flavor" that is sure to be a winner at a tailgate party.

Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

2½ oz. chorizo or nduja sausage

10 sun-dried tomato halves (from 1 [7-oz.] jar)

10 square spring roll pastry wrappers

10 oz. low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella, shredded (2½ cups)

10 fresh basil leaves, plus 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

6 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (1½ cups), divided

2 egg whites, slightly beaten

2 tsp. olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 (14.5-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

½ Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

Vegetable oil, for cooking

1. Process sausage and sun-dried tomatoes in a food processor until smooth, 45 to 60 seconds; set aside. Place a spring roll wrapper flat on a counter so the corner faces you. Place ¼ cup of the mozzarella, 1 tablespoon of the sausage mixture, 1 basil leaf, a pinch of dried oregano and 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan in the center of wrapper.

2. To assemble, fold bottom corner over filling; roll over once and fold the sides in, and continue to roll into a cylinder. Lightly brush top corner with egg whites to seal. Repeat to make 10 spring rolls. Place on a plate; chill in freezer until frozen, about 2 hours.

3. Heat olive oil in a small saucepan over medium. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes, and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring often, until cooked down into a thick sauce, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in chopped fresh basil, chopped fresh oregano, salt and pepper. Remove from heat; cover, and set aside.

4. Fill a large heavy pot with 2 inches of vegetable oil. Heat over medium high until temperature reaches 350°. Working in batches, gently add spring rolls to hot oil; cook, rolling until golden brown on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully remove from oil, and transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup Parmesan; serve with tomato sauce.

Makes: 10

Active time: 1 hour

Total time: 2 hours, 40 minutes

Quick tip! If you don't have or like sausage, use pepperoni or mushrooms instead, suggests Wong: "Dice it small, so the pieces fit nicely into the spring rolls."