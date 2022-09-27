Lifestyle Food Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes The chef-owner at Lotus + Cleaver restaurant in Queens serves up a crunchy and melty game-day snack that he says "tastes like a slice of spicy pepperoni pizza" By People Staff Published on September 27, 2022 03:12 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Doron Wong, the chef-owner at Lotus + Cleaver restaurant in Queens, serves up a crunchy and melty snack. "It tastes like a slice of spicy pepperoni pizza," he says. The chef wanted to create a unique update on "a familiar flavor" that is sure to be a winner at a tailgate party. Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes 2½ oz. chorizo or nduja sausage 10 sun-dried tomato halves (from 1 [7-oz.] jar) 10 square spring roll pastry wrappers 10 oz. low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella, shredded (2½ cups) 10 fresh basil leaves, plus 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil 1 tsp. dried oregano 6 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (1½ cups), divided 2 egg whites, slightly beaten 2 tsp. olive oil 1 garlic clove, finely chopped 1 (14.5-oz.) can crushed tomatoes ½ Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano 1 tsp. kosher salt ½ tsp. black pepper Vegetable oil, for cooking 1. Process sausage and sun-dried tomatoes in a food processor until smooth, 45 to 60 seconds; set aside. Place a spring roll wrapper flat on a counter so the corner faces you. Place ¼ cup of the mozzarella, 1 tablespoon of the sausage mixture, 1 basil leaf, a pinch of dried oregano and 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan in the center of wrapper. 2. To assemble, fold bottom corner over filling; roll over once and fold the sides in, and continue to roll into a cylinder. Lightly brush top corner with egg whites to seal. Repeat to make 10 spring rolls. Place on a plate; chill in freezer until frozen, about 2 hours. 3. Heat olive oil in a small saucepan over medium. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes, and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring often, until cooked down into a thick sauce, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in chopped fresh basil, chopped fresh oregano, salt and pepper. Remove from heat; cover, and set aside. 4. Fill a large heavy pot with 2 inches of vegetable oil. Heat over medium high until temperature reaches 350°. Working in batches, gently add spring rolls to hot oil; cook, rolling until golden brown on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully remove from oil, and transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup Parmesan; serve with tomato sauce. Makes: 10Active time: 1 hourTotal time: 2 hours, 40 minutes Quick tip! If you don't have or like sausage, use pepperoni or mushrooms instead, suggests Wong: "Dice it small, so the pieces fit nicely into the spring rolls."