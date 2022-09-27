Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

The chef-owner at Lotus + Cleaver restaurant in Queens serves up a crunchy and melty game-day snack that he says "tastes like a slice of spicy pepperoni pizza"

By People Staff
Published on September 27, 2022 03:12 PM
people recipes
Photo: Jennifer Causey

Doron Wong, the chef-owner at Lotus + Cleaver restaurant in Queens, serves up a crunchy and melty snack. "It tastes like a slice of spicy pepperoni pizza," he says.

The chef wanted to create a unique update on "a familiar flavor" that is sure to be a winner at a tailgate party.

Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

2½ oz. chorizo or nduja sausage

10 sun-dried tomato halves (from 1 [7-oz.] jar)

10 square spring roll pastry wrappers

10 oz. low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella, shredded (2½ cups)

10 fresh basil leaves, plus 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

6 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (1½ cups), divided

2 egg whites, slightly beaten

2 tsp. olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 (14.5-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

½ Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

Vegetable oil, for cooking

1. Process sausage and sun-dried tomatoes in a food processor until smooth, 45 to 60 seconds; set aside. Place a spring roll wrapper flat on a counter so the corner faces you. Place ¼ cup of the mozzarella, 1 tablespoon of the sausage mixture, 1 basil leaf, a pinch of dried oregano and 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan in the center of wrapper.

2. To assemble, fold bottom corner over filling; roll over once and fold the sides in, and continue to roll into a cylinder. Lightly brush top corner with egg whites to seal. Repeat to make 10 spring rolls. Place on a plate; chill in freezer until frozen, about 2 hours.

3. Heat olive oil in a small saucepan over medium. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes, and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring often, until cooked down into a thick sauce, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in chopped fresh basil, chopped fresh oregano, salt and pepper. Remove from heat; cover, and set aside.

4. Fill a large heavy pot with 2 inches of vegetable oil. Heat over medium high until temperature reaches 350°. Working in batches, gently add spring rolls to hot oil; cook, rolling until golden brown on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully remove from oil, and transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup Parmesan; serve with tomato sauce.

Makes: 10
Active time: 1 hour
Total time: 2 hours, 40 minutes

Quick tip! If you don't have or like sausage, use pepperoni or mushrooms instead, suggests Wong: "Dice it small, so the pieces fit nicely into the spring rolls."

Related Articles
50 Food Faves Rollout
'Top Chef's Buddha Lo Jokes His 'Marry Me Pasta' Could Have Been Named 'Divorce Me Pasta' If He Lost
people recipes
Molly Yeh's Juicy Lucy Burgers with Cheddar & Kimchi
PEOPLE - 8/15 ISSUE - LABOR DAY SPECIAL - Claudette Zepeda - Hot Dogs with Onion Crema & Bacon Crunch Topping
Claudette Zepeda's Bacon Crunch Hot Dogs With Scallion Crema
PEOPLE ISSUE 2/7 SUPER BOWL SPECIAL - Alex Guarnaschelli - Parmesan Mozzarella Sticks with Tomato Sauce
Alex Guarnaschelli's Parmesan-Crusted Mozzarella Sticks
4/12 recipes
Julia Turshen's White Pizza-Style Kale
Salmon Tacos
Eric Adjepong's Salmon Tacos with Crunchy Slaw
Shrimp Tacos
Pati Jinich's Shrimp & Cheese Soft Tacos
People food
Jessica Seinfeld's Crunchy Vegetable & Peanut Pot Stickers
Ben and Erin Napier
Get a Taste of 'Home Town' Flavor with Erin Napier's Favorite Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe
thanksgiving leftover recipes
Katianna & John Hong's Roasted Turkey & Kimchee Melt
people recipes
Antoni Porowski's Pizza With Eggs, Zucchini & Salami
3/22 recipes - primavera pasta
Trisha Yearwood's Pasta Primavera with Tomatoes, Asparagus & Zucchini
papaya salad
Leah Cohen's Thai Papaya Salad with Shrimp
thai cashew chicken
Jet Tila's Thai Cashew Chicken
Giada De Laurentiise - Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Alyssa Brantley Teriyaki Chicken with Snow Peas (with steamed rice)
Alyssa Brantley's Teriyaki Chicken with Snow Peas