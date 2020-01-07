Doritos Unveils Flamin' Hot Limon Chips — and Changes the Cool Ranch Recipe to Add 'More Flavor'

Image zoom

Doritos are seriously one-upping their snack game for 2020.

Frito-Lay just unveiled two new Doritos offerings that are available everywhere on Tuesday: Flamin’ Hot Limon and an updated version of the classic Cool Ranch.

The addition of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon was a no-brainer for the company — hot and spicy foods continue to grow in popularity and last year’s Flamin’ Hot Nacho flavor became an instant hit. According to a press release, the Flamin’ Hot Limon chips aim to “bring the same signature heat but with a tangy twist.”

While Cool Ranch Doritos have been one of the most popular flavors for decades, and have even inspired a few fast food favorites (Hello, Taco Bell’s Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco!), the new-and-improved Cool Ranch Doritos now promise even more of the classic Cool Ranch flavor. The new recipe — clearly marked with a label that reads “Now with more Cool Ranch flavor” — will eventually replace all the original Cool Ranch bags on shelves.

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of the new crunchy snacks and were pleasantly surprised by both. The change to a beloved recipe for any store-bought snack can be a shock, but testers were thrilled that the Cool Ranch taste was nearly the same, just slightly ranch-ier. The Flamin’ Hot Limon chips have a nice, strong citrus flavor — without reminding us of Pledge spray. Oh, and they pack a serious kick.

“Doritos is known for making bold, innovative moves,” said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, in the press memo. “The release of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon and the revamped Doritos Cool Ranch are two entirely new ways for fans to enjoy our beloved legacy flavors.”

January is a big month for snack companies as they prepare to unveil their Super Bowl commercials. Doritos fans will need to stay tuned to find out which of their flavorful chips — and which celebrity, if any — will be featured in their spot this year.

Last year’s commercial featured Chance the Rapper chowing down on some Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips before dancing alongside the Backstreet Boys.

During the commercial, the 26-year-old rapper is joined by Backstreet Boys members, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell as he attempts to master the dance moves to their song “I Want It That Way.”

While we have to wait a few more weeks for the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon and the amped-up Cool Ranch Doritos are available nationwide now. They cost $4.29 for a 9.75 oz. bag and $1.89 for a 2.75 oz. bag.