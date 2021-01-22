Doritos Reveals Matthew McConaughey as the Star of Its Annual Super Bowl Ad

Following a major cliffhanger, Doritos finally unveiled the identity of "Flat Matthew."

Last week, the snack brand released the first look at their annual ad for Super Bowl LV, which featured Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel. In the clip, Kimmel encourages Kaling to "be cool" regarding "Flat Matthew's" new look. The clip abruptly cut off with a gasp from Kaling that left fans wondering who exactly this "Flat Matthew" character really is.

In a second teaser released on Friday, the identity is revealed to be actor Matthew McConaughey, 51. In the clip, two children notice a dog walk past their driveway and one of them asks their mom, "Why is that dog flying a kite?" While the other asks, "Why does the kite look like Matthew McConaughey?"

The mom looks up and is shocked at what she sees. In the distance, McConaughey can be heard asking for "a little help."

Doritos is one of many snack brands that have been releasing teasers of their coveted Super Bowl commercials.

Last week Cheetos revealed the first trailer clip for their ad starring Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. In the video Kutcher, 42, opens an envelope containing a set of mysterious black-and-white photographs and an empty bag of Cheetos' new Crunch Pop Mix. Is this evidence of a potential snack crime? Perhaps.

In the second cryptic teaser for the commercial, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the mystery gets murkier. The scene opens with Kunis, 37, standing in a dark room, giving a dramatic monologue to the camera. "What exactly are you insinuating? You think that I would do that to you, to go behind your back after everything that we've been through?" I can't even look at you!" the Bad Moms actress says as she breaks down in tears.