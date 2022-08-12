Doritos Releases Two New Flavors Inspired by Condiments

The brand's latest creations are only available for a limited time

By
Published on August 12, 2022 02:29 PM
Doritos Ketchup flavor
Photo: Doritos

Doritos is releasing two new tasty flavors to fuel end-of-summer snacking!

Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard are the sweet and tangy options customers can crunch on for a limited time. Inspired by condiments, the chips are the perfect addition to any summer cookout.

The Doritos Ketchup is making it's U.S. debut, and is based off of one of Canada's best-selling, fan-favorite flavors with a tangy and slightly sweet taste.

Doritos Ketchup flavor
Doritos

And bound to make a bold addition to any barbecue, Doritos Spicy Mustard, which is inspired by Chinese hot mustard, has a tang of mustard, along with the classic spicy flavor of Doritos.

Doritos shared their newest flavors in a short Instagram clip, along with the caption, "We better start seeing some hotdogs with Doritos on them now that these are out on Snacks.com."

Doritos Mustard flavor
Doritos

The popular snack brand boasts a number of hugely popular and bold flavors, including Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch, Flamin' Hot Nacho chips and Spicy Sweet Chili.

Last summer, Doritos introduced another fun, new offering: Tangy Ranch.

According to a release, the bold chips are a "delicious combination of the classic Doritos crunch paired with the savory tastes of ranch seasoning."

Another seasonal favorite that returned last summer was the Tangy Pickle, which was met with rave reviews. The taste is bright, salty and tangy — practically everything you could want in a chip and then some.

