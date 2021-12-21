Doritos Brings the Heat with New Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos

Two of the most popular Doritos chip flavors are combined into one cool and spicy snack — and it's available now

Doritos is turning up the heat on a classic chip flavor.

The fan-favorite Cool Ranch Doritos is getting infused with the heat of Flamin' Hot Doritos for the brand's newest chip: Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch.

As contradictory as the name might sound, the flavors combine harmoniously into a delicious crunchy snack. The new Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch takes, "a legacy flavor that has been beloved for generations and injected it with a spicy new edge," Caio Correa, Frito-Lay North America senior director of marketing, said in a press release.

In 2020, Doritos revamped the flavors of the Cool Ranch chips by enhancing the seasoning and updating the bags with a label that says, "Now with more Cool Ranch flavor." That extra cool seasoning now heats up with Flamin' Hot spice in the new flavor.

The brand hinted at the news in a tweet on Monday but officially announced the flavor on Tuesday.

"Cool ranch implies the existence of hot ranch," one user tweeted. "Where they at @Doritos."

The official Doritos Twitter responded: "Bringing this back up for ~reasons~."

Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos are now available on grocery shelves nationwide in 9.25 oz. bags for $4.79 and 2.75 oz. bags for $2.19.

Cool Ranch Doritos are not the first chip to get the Flamin' Hot makeover. Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Flamin' Limón Doritos and Flamin' Hot Lays are just a few of the other Flamin' Hot snacks.