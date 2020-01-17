Get a Sneak Peek at Doritos' Amazing 'Old Town Road' Super Bowl Commercial Starring Sam Elliott

Doritos is known for producing some of the most hilarious, star-studded Super Bowl commercials — and this year is no exception. Sam Elliott is taking the new amped-up Cool Ranch Doritos to the wild, wild west.

In the teaser for the commercial Elliott walks into a western saloon. He approaches the bartender and recites a surprising monologue that is quickly recognized as the lyrics to one of the most popular songs of 2019, “Old Town Road”.

The teaser ends as Elliott leaves the bar and the bass of the song picks up, and while it’s uncertain, we sure hope that Lil Nas X makes an appearance riding his horse down the old town road.

The Super Bowl teaser comes shortly after the announcement of two new Doritos products earlier this month: Flamin’ Hot Limon that brings the signature heat with a tangy twist, and a new-and-improved Cool Ranch flavor with even more of the classic Cool Ranch flavor than ever before.

Last year’s commercial featured Chance the Rapper chowing down on some Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips before dancing alongside the Backstreet Boys.

During the commercial, the 26-year-old rapper is joined by the boy band members, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell as he attempts to master the dance moves to their song “I Want It That Way.”

See the full commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX.