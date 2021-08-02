Kind of a Big Dill: Doritos Has Brought Back Its Fan-Favorite Tangy Pickle Flavor

The limited-edition bag can be purchased nationwide, along with newcomer, Tangy Ranch, starting Aug. 2

We're anything but cool as a cucumber over the news that Doritos has released two new limited-edition flavors for August: Tangy Ranch and Tangy Pickle.

The crunchy duo are available on most grocery store shelves starting Monday, Aug. 2, and can also be purchased on Snacks.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tangy Pickle, which debuted last summer, was met with rave reviews. The taste is bold, salty, and, you guessed it, tangy — practically everything you could want in a chip and then some.

The brand-new Tangy Ranch is a "delicious combination of the classic Doritos crunch paired with the savory tastes of ranch seasoning," according to a press release. "Perfect for the adventurous snacker, this exciting new flavor fuses the familiar with the unique to offer Doritos fans the bold taste they have been searching for."

Doritos Tangy Ranch

To celebrate the re-launch of Tangy Pickle, Doritos is kicking off a social contest on Monday, Aug. 9. Fans can enter on Doritos' Instagram page to win a limited-edition branded boombox kit featuring a bag of Doritos Tangy Pickle in retro packaging, bluetooth speaker, and '90s-themed swag.

In the meantime, you can find us bee-lining it to the store because, much like the rest of America, nothing stands between us and pickle-flavored anything.

More of a Lay's fan but still want in on the fun? Lay's recently announced that Doritos and Funyuns will be brought to life as Lay's potato chips.