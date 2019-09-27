DoorDash Announces Security Hack Affecting Nearly 5 Million Users

Image zoom Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

DoorDash is reaching out to its users after the company was recently targeted in a security hack.

The food delivery service made the announcement on their website Thursday and explained that nearly 5 million of their consumers were affected by the hack after “an unauthorized third party accessed some DoorDash user data on May 4, 2019.”

Users who joined the social platform on or before April 5, 2018 are affected by the security hack; anyone else who joined after that date does not need to worry about their personal information being compromised.

According to DoorDash, the type of data that was stolen could include profile information (names, email addresses, delivery addresses, order history, phone numbers), the last four digits of consumer payment cards, the last four digits of their bank account number and driver’s license numbers.

Though bank and card information may have been accessed for some users, the company made it clear that this information was “not sufficient to make fraudulent charges/withdrawals on your payment card/from your bank account.”

DoorDash said they’ve taken a number of security measures to protect users’ data — including a protective security layer, improving their security protocols, and bringing in experts to identify and protect against any threats — as they continue their investigation into the matter.

“We take the security of our community very seriously,” a spokesperson for DoorDash said. “We deeply regret the frustration and inconvenience that this may cause you. Every member of the DoorDash community is important to us, and we want to assure you that we value your security and privacy.”

The company also said they’ve been personally reaching out to any users who were affected and notifying them about the specific information that was accessed. Users who were affected that have not yet been contacted will be in the coming days.

In the meantime, DoorDash recommends changing account passwords and monitoring bank accounts out of caution. If users notice anything suspicious, they should report it to their financial institution immediately.

Anyone with questions about the security hack can contact DoorDash on their 24/7 support call center at 855-646-4683.