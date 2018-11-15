The author of Modern Baking uses store-bought pie dough to make her deceptively easy treats.
Donna Hay’s Cream & Jam Cookie Sandwiches
1⁄4 cup granulated sugar
1⁄ 2 tsp. pumpkin-pie spice
1 (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts
All-purpose flour, for work surface
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1⁄ 2 cup seedless raspberry jam
1 cup heavy cream, whipped to stiff peaks
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Stir together sugar and pumpkin-pie spice in a small bowl.
2. Unroll both pie crusts on a lightly floured work surface. Using 21⁄ 2- to 3-inch cookie cutters in various shapes, cut out 20 cookies, making sure to have 10 matching pairs (to make 10 cookie sandwiches).
3. Brush tops of cutouts with egg; sprinkle with sugar-spice mixture. Arrange on prepared baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on baking sheets 30 minutes.
4. Spread 1 teaspoon jam onto 10 of the cookies. Spread 1 tablespoon whipped cream on top of jam. Top each with its matching cookie.
Makes: 10
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour