The author of Modern Baking uses store-bought pie dough to make her deceptively easy treats.

Donna Hay’s Cream & Jam Cookie Sandwiches

1⁄4 cup granulated sugar

1⁄ 2 tsp. pumpkin-pie spice

1 (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts

All-purpose flour, for work surface

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1⁄ 2 cup seedless raspberry jam

1 cup heavy cream, whipped to stiff peaks

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Stir together sugar and pumpkin-pie spice in a small bowl.

2. Unroll both pie crusts on a lightly floured work surface. Using 21⁄ 2- to 3-inch cookie cutters in various shapes, cut out 20 cookies, making sure to have 10 matching pairs (to make 10 cookie sandwiches).

3. Brush tops of cutouts with egg; sprinkle with sugar-spice mixture. Arrange on prepared baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on baking sheets 30 minutes.

4. Spread 1 teaspoon jam onto 10 of the cookies. Spread 1 tablespoon whipped cream on top of jam. Top each with its matching cookie.

Makes: 10

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour