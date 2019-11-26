Donatella Arpaia's Coconut, Oatmeal & Chocolate Chunk Cookies

The chef of Prova Pizzabar in New York City bakes a nutty, crunchy, snack - with a gooey center - that's perfect for swapping

November 26, 2019 01:05 PM
1 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. table salt
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. coconut extract
2 1/2 cups uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats
10 oz. dark chocolate, roughly chopped
1 1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1 cup roughly chopped unsalted almonds or walnuts

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Sift together flour, baking soda and salt into a medium bowl; set aside.
2. Beat butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, vanilla and coconut extracts until just combined, about 1 minute. With mixer running on low, gradually add flour mixture, beating just until combined, 1 minute. Add oats, chocolate, coconut, and nuts, beating until just combined, 1 minute.
3. Drop dough by 2-tablespoon amounts on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spacing 2 inches apart.
4. Bake until just set but centers are still soft, 10 to 11 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough.

Makes: 3 dozen
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour

