Image zoom Victor Protasio

The chef of Prova Pizzabar in New York City bakes a nutty, crunchy, snack – with a gooey center – that’s perfect for swapping.

Donatella Arpaia’s Coconut, Oatmeal & Chocolate Chunk Cookies

1 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. table salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. coconut extract

2 1/2 cups uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats

10 oz. dark chocolate, roughly chopped

1 1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 cup roughly chopped unsalted almonds or walnuts

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Sift together flour, baking soda and salt into a medium bowl; set aside.

2. Beat butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, vanilla and coconut extracts until just combined, about 1 minute. With mixer running on low, gradually add flour mixture, beating just until combined, 1 minute. Add oats, chocolate, coconut, and nuts, beating until just combined, 1 minute.

3. Drop dough by 2-tablespoon amounts on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spacing 2 inches apart.

4. Bake until just set but centers are still soft, 10 to 11 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough.

Makes: 3 dozen

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour