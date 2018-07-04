Donatella Arpaia's Grilled Skirt Steak with Radicchio, Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

Donatella Arpaia’s Grilled Garlic & Herb Skirt Steak
1¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided
3 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
8 garlic cloves, minced, divided
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 lbs. skirt steak
1 cup fresh mint leaves
2 Tbsp. drained capers
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1¼ tsp. black pepper, divided
1 tsp. kosher salt
1. Whisk ¼ cup parsley, rosemary, 6 minced garlic cloves and ¼ cup olive oil in a small bowl. Spread mixture over steak, and place in a baking dish. Cover and chill at least 3 hours or up to overnight.
2. Combine 1 cup parsley, mint, capers, mustard and 2 minced garlic cloves in a food processor; process to a paste, about 30 seconds. With processor running, slowly pour in ¼ cup olive oil; process until blended. Transfer to a bowl, and stir in ¼ teaspoon pepper.
3. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Scrape most of marinade off steak, and discard; sprinkle steak with 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place steak on oiled grill grates. Grill, uncovered, 3 minutes. Flip steak, and grill until lightly charred on outside and medium-rare inside, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to a cutting board, and let stand 10 minutes.
4. Thinly slice steak against the grain. Serve with parsley-mint sauce.
Donatella Arpaia’s Radicchio, Tomato and Mozzarella Salad
8 oz. grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided
¾ tsp. black pepper, divided
½ (10-oz.) head radicchio, cored and very thinly sliced
2 heads endive (3 1/2 oz. total), cut into 1/2-in. pieces
8 oz. fresh ovolini mozzarella balls
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
⅛ tsp. flaky sea salt
1. Place tomatoes in an even layer on a serving platter. Drizzle tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon each of the kosher salt and black pepper.
2. Toss radicchio and endive with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl. Arrange on platter with tomatoes, exposing some of the tomatoes. Place mozzarella in center of radicchio mixture; scatter basil over mixture. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Serve with steak.
Serves: 6 to 8
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes, plus marinating time