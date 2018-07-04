Donatella Arpaia's Grilled Skirt Steak with Radicchio, Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

Donatella Arpaia’s Grilled Garlic & Herb Skirt Steak

1¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary

8 garlic cloves, minced, divided

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 lbs. skirt steak

1 cup fresh mint leaves

2 Tbsp. drained capers

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1¼ tsp. black pepper, divided

1 tsp. kosher salt

1. Whisk ¼ cup parsley, rosemary, 6 minced garlic cloves and ¼ cup olive oil in a small bowl. Spread mixture over steak, and place in a baking dish. Cover and chill at least 3 hours or up to overnight.

2. Combine 1 cup parsley, mint, capers, mustard and 2 minced garlic cloves in a food processor; process to a paste, about 30 seconds. With processor running, slowly pour in ¼ cup olive oil; process until blended. Transfer to a bowl, and stir in ¼ teaspoon pepper.

3. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Scrape most of marinade off steak, and discard; sprinkle steak with 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place steak on oiled grill grates. Grill, uncovered, 3 minutes. Flip steak, and grill until lightly charred on outside and medium-rare inside, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to a cutting board, and let stand 10 minutes.

4. Thinly slice steak against the grain. Serve with parsley-mint sauce.

Donatella Arpaia’s Radicchio, Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

8 oz. grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided

¾ tsp. black pepper, divided

½ (10-oz.) head radicchio, cored and very thinly sliced

2 heads endive (3 1/2 oz. total), cut into 1/2-in. pieces

8 oz. fresh ovolini mozzarella balls

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

⅛ tsp. flaky sea salt

1. Place tomatoes in an even layer on a serving platter. Drizzle tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon each of the kosher salt and black pepper.

2. Toss radicchio and endive with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl. Arrange on platter with tomatoes, exposing some of the tomatoes. Place mozzarella in center of radicchio mixture; scatter basil over mixture. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Serve with steak.

Serves: 6 to 8

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes, plus marinating time