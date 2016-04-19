Anthony Bourdain on What He'd Cook for Donald Trump : He 'Likes His Steak Well Done So I'd Serve Him Tartare in Large Quantities'

Anthony Bourdain is not interested in a four star review from Donald Trump.

While filming a series of food segments on Anderson Cooper 360° to promote the new season of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, PEOPLE asked the chef: If you had a chance to cook for Trump, what would you make him?

“Donald Trump likes his steak well done so I’d serve him tartare in large quantities,” he said, referencing the presidential hopeful’s long-time butler‘s recent revelation that Trump prefers his meat so overcooked “it would rock on the plate.”

“I’m so filled with fear and rage now that I can’t even deal with the question honestly,” added Bourdain. “We’re in a point in history where I never ever thought we would be at.”

But there is one person Bourdain is more than happy to cook meat for (at her desired degree of doneness, of course).

“If I’m cooking for my wife [mixed martial arts fighter Ottavia Busia], it’s meat. It’s like cooking for Chuck Norris,” he says. “I mean a big hunk because she will eat a tomahawk steak as big as your head easily.”

His method for making it is to first season the meat with salt, no pepper (“Italians hate black pepper”), then sear it in the oven till rare.