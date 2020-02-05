Domino's Unveils 18-Karat Pizza-Shaped Engagement Ring

The pizza chain wants to help a lucky fan create the cheesiest proposal ever

By Mary Honkus
February 05, 2020 11:28 AM
Domino's Australia

Steal a pizza your special someone’s heart with the most “dough-mantic” proposal.

Domino’s Australia revealed an extravagant slice-shaped engagement ring that will be gifted to one special pizza-obsessed couple for a Valentine’s Day proposal.

The one-of-a-kind ring, valued at over $9,000, is handcrafted with an 18-karat yellow-and-white gold base and is topped with ruby “pepperoni” and “diamond cheese.” And of course, the ring comes nestled in it’s own mini pizza box – but don’t try to take a bite out of this slice.

“Pizza is made to be shared with the ones we love, so this year we want to honor that with something really special and help create the greatest, if not the cheesiest, proposal ever!” said Allan Collins, Domino’s ANZ Chief Marketing Officer in the press release.

RELATED: Best Celebrity Engagement Rings

Domino's Australia

For a chance to win the ring and a pizza-filled proposal, applicants must submit a 30-second video explaining how they would involve Domino’s in their proposal. Domino’s will help the lucky winner plan the ‘cheesiest’ engagement ever, and will cater the wedding. So if you’ve found your slice of heaven—and are in Australia—it’s time to enter because applications close Feb. 12.

Domino's Australia

RELATED: 7 Unique Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers

For those of you who aren’t quite ready to pop the question, there are other ways to impress your foodie valentine. Olive Garden is selling breadstick bouquets that say “My love for you is never ending,” and Red Lobster has heart-shaped “You’re My Lobster” boxes filled with their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.