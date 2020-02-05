Domino's Unveils 18-Karat Pizza-Shaped Engagement Ring

Image zoom Domino's Australia

Steal a pizza your special someone’s heart with the most “dough-mantic” proposal.

Domino’s Australia revealed an extravagant slice-shaped engagement ring that will be gifted to one special pizza-obsessed couple for a Valentine’s Day proposal.

The one-of-a-kind ring, valued at over $9,000, is handcrafted with an 18-karat yellow-and-white gold base and is topped with ruby “pepperoni” and “diamond cheese.” And of course, the ring comes nestled in it’s own mini pizza box – but don’t try to take a bite out of this slice.

“Pizza is made to be shared with the ones we love, so this year we want to honor that with something really special and help create the greatest, if not the cheesiest, proposal ever!” said Allan Collins, Domino’s ANZ Chief Marketing Officer in the press release.

RELATED: Best Celebrity Engagement Rings