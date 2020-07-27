Domino's Unveils 'New and Improved' Chicken Wings and Sauces

Even though Domino's is known for its pizza, their appetizers also deserve a chance to shine — especially since they just revamped their chicken wings.

The pizza chain announced its "new and improved" chicken wings and sauces on Instagram last week. The 10-piece bone-in wing appetizer is only $7.99 and comes in three flavors — Hot Buffalo, Honey Barbeque, and Garlic Parmesan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fans who have tried the new wings seem to be enjoying them. A few happy customers expressed just how good they are in the comments on Instagram. One user said, "The new wings are so much better than the old one, and that’s on everything I love," while another commented "Just tried the buffalo last night, was incredible."

Domino's hasn't just been improving their menu, they also recently set up a "rain check wedding registry" for fans whose wedding plans have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza chain hopes to send food bundles as a mini celebration for the couples. They can sign up for the registry online and will receive a special URL that can be sent to family and friends who choose the meal bundle for the lovebirds.