Domino's Unveils 'New and Improved' Chicken Wings and Sauces
The new flavors include Garlic Parmesan, Honey Barbecue, and Hot Buffalo
Even though Domino's is known for its pizza, their appetizers also deserve a chance to shine — especially since they just revamped their chicken wings.
The pizza chain announced its "new and improved" chicken wings and sauces on Instagram last week. The 10-piece bone-in wing appetizer is only $7.99 and comes in three flavors — Hot Buffalo, Honey Barbeque, and Garlic Parmesan.
Fans who have tried the new wings seem to be enjoying them. A few happy customers expressed just how good they are in the comments on Instagram. One user said, "The new wings are so much better than the old one, and that’s on everything I love," while another commented "Just tried the buffalo last night, was incredible."
RELATED: Domino's Now Has a 'Rain Check Registry' for Couples Whose Weddings Were Postponed Due to Coronavirus
Domino's hasn't just been improving their menu, they also recently set up a "rain check wedding registry" for fans whose wedding plans have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The pizza chain hopes to send food bundles as a mini celebration for the couples. They can sign up for the registry online and will receive a special URL that can be sent to family and friends who choose the meal bundle for the lovebirds.
The registry features pre-selected bundles with cheesy names like "Small Wedding Now, Big Celebration Later," "Virtual Bachelor Party," and "Bridal Shower, but Make it Virtual." Each package comes with a selection of pizza (of course), sides, sandwiches, and desserts that can all be selected by the couple. The gifts are then delivered to the recipients via Domino's e-gift cards.