Domino's Now Has a 'Rain Check Registry' for Couples Whose Weddings Were Postponed Due to Coronavirus

You may have to wait to say "I do" but you don't have to wait for pizza

Wedding planning has always been stressful, even before the coronavirus pandemic came into the picture. Due to restrictions caused by the virus, thousands of couples have had to alter their plans—but at least there's still pizza.

Domino's just announced their "rain check registry" for couples whose wedding plans were postponed due to the pandemic. The pizza chain hopes to send food bundles as a mini celebration for the couples. They can sign up for the registry online and will receive a special URL that can be sent to family and friends who choose the meal bundle for the lovebirds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We created Domino's Wedding Registry because pizza-loving couples have shared over the years how Domino's pizza was a part of their big day," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's vice president of advertising in a press release. "With so many weddings being postponed or scaled back in 2020, we knew those couples might need some extra love from those around them, because everything is better with pizza."

The registry features pre-selected bundles with cheesy names like "Small Wedding Now, Big Celebration Later," "Virtual Bachelor Party," and "Bridal Shower, but Make it Virtual." Each package comes with a selection of pizza (of course), sides, sandwiches, and desserts that can all be selected by the couple. The gifts are then delivered to the recipients via Domino's e-gift cards.

Image zoom Domino's Australia

Domino's and love have always gone hand in hand. In February, Domino’s Australia revealed an extravagant slice-shaped engagement ring that was gifted to one special pizza-obsessed couple for a Valentine’s Day proposal.