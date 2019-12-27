Domino's Pizza CFO Dies in Tragic Snorkeling Accident in Mauritius

Image zoom David Bauernfeind Dominos

A top executive from the U.K.-based Domino’s Pizza chain died in a snorkeling accident while on vacation with his family.

David Bauernfeind, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, was killed on Thursday while spending time with his wife and daughter on the island of Mauritius, the Mirror reported.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news. On behalf of our Board, our colleagues and our franchisees, we send our heartfelt sympathies to David’s wife Nicolette and daughter Ornella as well as his wider family and friends,” Domino’s CEO David Wild said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Added Wild: “David was hugely liked and deeply respected for his dedication and sharp intellect amongst Domino’s colleagues. He was a force for good within the business and will be greatly missed.”

Domino’s Pizza Group is a U.K.-based franchisee of the American Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

Bauernfeind, 51, joined the company in October 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked at the technology company Gooch & Housego and the newspaper and magazine distributor Connect Group PLC.

Mauritius sits off the coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean. The nation made headlines back in 2017 after a British teen drowned in a snorkeling accident while swimming with dolphins, the Daily Mail reported.

PEOPLE was unable to reach authorities in Mauritius for comment, and the hospital to which Bauernfeind was reportedly taken did not immediately respond.