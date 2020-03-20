Image zoom Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

As the coronavirus pandemic disrupts daily life in the United States, health officials and governments have ordered numerous cities to shut down restaurants and bars for an indefinite period. To stay in business and continue to pay workers, many in the hospitality industry have shifted to delivery and take-out models only.

Some chains, however, like Domino’s—which already heavily relied on delivery—are seeing an increase in sales. Since millions started social distancing and staying home, those people are ordering delivery now more than ever.

The company is looking to hire 10,000 additional full-time and part-time workers to keep up and meet rising demands across the United States.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for Domino’s said that while their stores are regularly looking to hire new team members, they hope to highlight those opportunities now, “especially now that many people in our local communities are looking for a job. The positions could be anything from delivery driver, to pizza maker to assistant manager. Every store is going to have its own unique needs,” she said.

Domino’s is still OPEN to serve you. Whether you prefer delivery or carry out from the store, we still offer easy ways to get you delicious pizza, including our new contactless delivery option to minimize contact between you & your delivery experts. https://t.co/xk4so025th — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) March 19, 2020

“Domino’s is committed to serving local communities and providing hot pizza to everyone who is looking for a meal,” CEO Richard Allison said in a statement. “Because of that, staffing is critical and stores across the nation are looking to hire. We want to make sure we’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those who are looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry.”

He continued, “While many local, state and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone.”

Domino’s also recently introduced contactless delivery throughout its 6,100 locations in the U.S. in order to minimize person-to-person contact amid coronavirus concerns. Customers can opt for drivers to leave their food at a designated spot outside, which allows many to feel comfortable ordering food straight to their door.

“Many of our international stores have been successfully executing contactless delivery safely in the face of this viral threat and we have learned a lot from their experience,” Allison said in his statement.

Other companies that are seeing increased demand like 7-Eleven have also announced new hires.

As of March 20, there have been at least 15,650 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 202 deaths in the United States, according to The New York Times. The majority of the cases are in New York, Washington state, and California.

The CDC says the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing, and staying home at signs of illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub