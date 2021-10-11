Cheesy Marinara Dip, Five Cheese Dip, and Baked Apple Dip all come with their own unique bread twists pairings

Domino's Has a Trio of New Oven-Baked Dips and They All Look Delicious

Domino's has a whole new set of sides customers will want to dive right into.

Just in time for cold weather, the pizza chain has released a trio of new hot oven-baked dips to warm up any belly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new menu items come with Domino's classic bread twists, a perfect pairing for catching every bit of the tasty treat.

Three flavors of dips are available, starting with Cheesy Marinara Dip — which bakes Domino's marinara sauce under a layer of creamy, melted cheeses. It's served with a choice of parmesan or garlic bread twists.

For something with a bit more cheese, try the Five Cheese Dip. Also served with a choice of parmesan or garlic bread twists, the dip combines cheddar, Asiago, Parmesan, American and pizza cheeses, all oven-baked to perfection.

And if hungry pizza-lovers are looking for something sweet instead, Domino's Baked Apple Dip is the obvious choice. Sweet, ooey-gooey apples and cinnamon, served (naturally) with the brand's handmade cinnamon bread twists. (Pro tip: add a side of the sweet vanilla icing, to take it to the next level).

Those interested in trying Domino's new dips and twists combos can take advantage of the brand's weeklong carryout special. All items are $7.99.

Image Credit: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It also pushed the company into a hiring spree. Back in March 2020, Domino's said they would be hiring 10,000 additional full-time and part-time workers to keep up and meet rising demands across the United States.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Domino's is committed to serving local communities and providing hot pizza to everyone who is looking for a meal," CEO Richard Allison said in a statement at the time. "Because of that, staffing is critical and stores across the nation are looking to hire. We want to make sure we're not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those who are looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry."