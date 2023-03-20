Domino’s Is Offering Half Price Pizzas All Week Long to Celebrate March Madness

Domino's is celebrating March Madness with one sweet deal.

The pizza chain is marking college basketball's most exciting month by giving customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas starting Monday and running through Sunday, March 26.

Pizza fans can join in on the offer by placing an order through the Domino's online ordering channels, including their website and mobile app.

"Domino's is giving an alley-oop to basketball fans who want a special deal this week," Christopher Thomas-Moorem, Domino's Senior Vice President of customer and store experience said in a statement. "What's better than cheering on your favorite team while enjoying a delicious slice of pizza? Getting that pizza at a great price!"

The huge basketball event is a special one for the pizza brand. During last year's national semifinals and championship game night, Domino's sold more than 3 million pizzas in total, according to a release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Domino's Pizza. Domino’s

March Madness kicked off last week, and after two major upsets on the first day only a tiny percentage of brackets remained perfectly intact, according to the NCAA.

Thursday night began with a close game between No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 WVU, which ended with Maryland winning by a slim 67-65.

The result busted more than half of every bracket, with only 48.27 percent of brackets left in perfect condition, according to the NCAA website, which kept track throughout the night.

No. 13 Furman then beat No. 4 seed Virginia in an even tighter match, with Furman winning 68-67 thanks to guard JP Pegues, who shot a three-pointer at the last second to snatch the win from the higher-seeded team.

After the first half of games in the first round, the NCAA tweeted that only 787 perfect brackets remained in the men's division.

At the time, ESPN had 658 perfect brackets left, CBS Sports had 44, Yahoo had 23 and the Men's Bracket Challenge Game had 62, per the NCAA.