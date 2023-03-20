Domino's Is Offering Half Price Pizzas All Week Long to Celebrate March Madness

The "slam dunk of a deal" is available through March 26

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 02:46 PM
Domino’s Is Offering Half Price Pizzas All Week Long to Celebrate March Madness
Domino's Pizza. Photo: Domino’s

Domino's is celebrating March Madness with one sweet deal.

The pizza chain is marking college basketball's most exciting month by giving customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas starting Monday and running through Sunday, March 26.

Pizza fans can join in on the offer by placing an order through the Domino's online ordering channels, including their website and mobile app.

"Domino's is giving an alley-oop to basketball fans who want a special deal this week," Christopher Thomas-Moorem, Domino's Senior Vice President of customer and store experience said in a statement. "What's better than cheering on your favorite team while enjoying a delicious slice of pizza? Getting that pizza at a great price!"

The huge basketball event is a special one for the pizza brand. During last year's national semifinals and championship game night, Domino's sold more than 3 million pizzas in total, according to a release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Domino’s Is Offering Half Price Pizzas All Week Long to Celebrate March Madness
Domino's Pizza. Domino’s

March Madness kicked off last week, and after two major upsets on the first day only a tiny percentage of brackets remained perfectly intact, according to the NCAA.

Thursday night began with a close game between No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 WVU, which ended with Maryland winning by a slim 67-65.

The result busted more than half of every bracket, with only 48.27 percent of brackets left in perfect condition, according to the NCAA website, which kept track throughout the night.

No. 13 Furman then beat No. 4 seed Virginia in an even tighter match, with Furman winning 68-67 thanks to guard JP Pegues, who shot a three-pointer at the last second to snatch the win from the higher-seeded team.

After the first half of games in the first round, the NCAA tweeted that only 787 perfect brackets remained in the men's division.

At the time, ESPN had 658 perfect brackets left, CBS Sports had 44, Yahoo had 23 and the Men's Bracket Challenge Game had 62, per the NCAA.

Related Articles
Princeton v Arizona, Blake Peters
Upsets Broke Over 20 Million March Madness Brackets on Day One of the Tournament
Pharmacist with digital tablet for Online Pharmacy
Skip the Line With the 8 Best Online Pharmacies
Franks and Stubbs Sweet vs Heat chicken wings
All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for Super Bowl 2023
Couple talking face to face on bed during online marriage counseling
The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues
nfl streaming services
Watch Super Bowl LVII on Any One of These Streaming Services
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
12 Girl Groups Who Have Made Their Mark on the Music Industry
ThousandFell Lace-Up Sneakers
We Bought the Popular Thousand Fell Sneakers — This Is Our Honest Review
best streaming services for sports
If You Love Watching Sports, You Should Check Out These Streaming Services
A tray of roasted chicken legs on gray background
These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier
Jermaine Samuels
Who's in the Final Four? What to Know About the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament as March Madness Nears End
best soccer streaming services
10 Ways to Stream Your Favorite Soccer Teams
March Madness
North Carolina Ends Saint Peter's March Madness Saga to Join Duke, Villanova, and Kansas in Final Four
best live tv streaming services
The Ultimate Guide to Streaming Services That Carry Live TV Channels
best flower delivery services
The 10 Best Flower Delivery Services to Order From Right Now
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks Win 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Title Over the North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC and Kansas Secure Spots in 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Final to Conclude March Madness
North Carolina, Kansas Secure Spots in 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Final to Conclude March Madness