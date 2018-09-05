Domino's Ends Free Pizza for Life Deal After Too Many People Got Tattoos of Their Logo

Domino’s has some die-hard fans—maybe a little too many.

The pizza chain reportedly ended an offer taking place in Russia, which promised to grant people 100 free pizzas every year for 100 years if they got the logo tattooed in a “prominent place” on their body, according to Fox News.

The “unprecedented” promotion was intended to run from August 31 through October 31, but so many people shared their tattoos on social media that they had to end it after only five days.

While some people had the logo displayed on their forearm, others opted for their shin or wrist. The fans got creative with their body art by incorporating the red and blue design into slices of pizza, hearts and in one instance, a skateboard.

Although they ceased the deal, the first 350 people who were brave enough to get permanent ink for free pizza will still be awarded their lifetime supply.

“An urgent message to all those sitting at the tattoo artist’s right now: We’ll include you in the list of participants, but we’re waiting for photos up to midday today,” a message on the company’s Vkontakte page reads. “To those with appointments scheduled for later, we recommend canceling them.”