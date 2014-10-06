Image zoom

For the first time ever, Cronut inventor Dominique Ansel has shared an official recipe for his sought-after dessert. But after reading it, suddenly waking up before dawn to join the line at his Manhattan bakery doesn’t seem so tough.



The recipe, which clocks in at more than 2,000 words, comes from the chef’s book Dominique Ansel: The Secret Recipes. The first thing to know before you tell your family they’re getting Cronuts for breakfast tomorrow: The recipe is labelled “extreme” difficulty.

The too-many-to-count steps will take you three days to complete and require equipment like a stand mixer, uncut piping bags and specifically sized tips, and a deep-frying thermometer. Ansel also recommends that the Cronuts be consumed within eight hours of completion, which we assume won’t be a problem.

Though the recipe is daunting, if you are up for a challenge it’s got lots of helpful instructions like this one about rolling out dough: “[You] want to use as little flour as possible. The more flour you incorporate into the dough, the tougher it will be to roll out, and when you fry the At-Home Cronut pastries they will flake apart,” Ansel writes.

The entire recipe took Ansel about four months to develop. “It took quite a lot of work in my small New York home kitchen to work out a version of the Cronut recipe for an at-home cook,” Ansel told ABC News. “This is definitely a three-day challenge for the real serious bakers out there. I hope they have fun with it and make it for someone special.”

Let’s hope that special someone doesn’t mind if you go into hiding for three days beforehand.