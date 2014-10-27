Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With his latest dessert recipe, the mastermind behind the Cronut proves that he knows how to keep his cool.



Dominique Ansel — world-famous for his cultishly popular croissant-doughnut hybrid — recently created a sophisticated, sparkly champagne granita that’s worthy of your next dinner party.

The elegant creation is made with a base of champagne-flavored ice, tossed with edible gold leaf and topped with whipped cream.

Unlike the Cronut, this sweet treat is simple to make at home. The basic idea: After making simple syrup, you add rosé champagne and gold-leaf to the pot, then pop it into the freezer. When it starts to harden, scrape the icy mixture with a fork, and voilà, you’ve just made granita.

Ansel created the granita, which is a fancier version of the typical fruity treats sold in Italy, to celebrate his new partnership with Gilt: Between October 27 and November 3, the shopping web site will sell the French pro’s collection of kitchen must-haves. You can watch him make the granita — as well as talk about the Cronut and his N.Y.C. bakery — here.

For those who can’t get enough Ansel, his first cookbook, The Secret Recipes, will be released at the end of this month. It includes a Cronut recipe he developed for the home cook and other wow-worthy desserts.

Glittery Champagne Granita

Makes 10 to 12 servings

12 oz. water

12 oz. granulated sugar

1 750-ml bottle of rosé champagne

2 sheets of 24-karat gold leaf (available online and in kitchen supply stores)

Heavy cream (for topping)

1. Over a pot on low heat, combine the water and sugar to make a simple syrup. Whisk until all the sugar melts (make sure the water doesn’t boil).

2. Add the entire bottle of champagne to the syrup.

3. Carefully remove two sheets of the gold leaf and mix into the water until it breaks up into tiny flecks.

4. Pour the mixture onto a shallow casserole pan and place it over ice to chill briefly before transferring it to the freezer.

5. With a fork, scrape the top of the granita every 20 minutes or so. Repeat 4 to 5 times until the mixture reaches a light, airy consistency.

6. Before serving, whip heavy cream until it reaches soft peaks.

7. Lightly fluff the granita by scraping it with a fork. Scoop the granita into a champagne flute and top with a dollop of whipped cream.

—Nancy Mattia

