Dollywood's Flower and Food Festival Is About to Kick Off, and Here's What's on the Menu
The Tennessee theme park is known for its southern comfort food, and now there are a bunch of new treats to try out.
Dollywood has a reputation to uphold when it comes to culinary excellence, and for the next month and a half the park will be greatly expanding its food options during the annual Flower & Food Festival.
Located in the the Smoky Mountains of Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Dolly Parton's namesake theme park has taken home the "Best Food" prize at the Golden Ticket Awards (a ceremony that celebrates amusement parks across a variety of categories) four times since 2012—and if you've ever tried the famous cinnamon bread, you understand why.
The Flower & Food Festival, which kicks off Friday, April 23 and lasts through June 7, will feature large floral sculptures made from over half a million flowers. "When I was a little girl, I loved springtime because everything seemed so bright with color," Parton said of her inspiration for the festival in a press release. "It started to get warm outside and you just felt like you could finally get out of the house after being cooped up in there for so long, which is something I know we're all feeling right now."
This year, there will also be a brand new dining pass option which allows guests to sample five different meals at any of the Flower & Food Festival culinary locations for an extra $29.99, or $27.99 for season passholders. See below for highlights from the menu!
Other notable sweet options include a mini berry and lavender funnel cake from Crossroads Funnel Cakes, a waffle ice cream sandwich from Showstreet Ice Cream, and a variety of colorful new baked goods from Spotlight Bakery (also home of the 25-lb. apple pie, if you're into that kind of thing.)
You can check out the full menu, along with dining pass purchase options, on Dollywood's website.