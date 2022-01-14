Dolly Parton's Strawberry Pretzel Pie Ice Cream Is Coming Back to Jeni's for a Limited Time

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is once again releasing the limited edition Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream they created with Dolly Parton, this time with a special edition of her upcoming album

On Friday, the artisan ice cream company announced that they were once again releasing Strawberry Pretzel Pie for another limited edition run.

The new flavor, made as an ode to Parton, first dropped back in April and sold out in minutes.

Each pint features subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream that is layered with salty pretzel bits and red strawberry sauce. Like Parton herself, it's "sweet and salty with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good," the company said.

As before, sales from the flavor will benefit Parton's Imagination Library — the nonprofit she founded in 1995 that gifts free books to children from birth until they reach five years of age to encourage early reading. To date, the organization has gifted more than 173 million books.

But this time, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is making the offer twice as sweet. They're also letting fans pre-order an exclusive digital version of Parton's upcoming 12-song album Run, Rose, Run that comes with a bonus 13th track, "Rose of My Heart."

Dolly Parton Credit: Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

The album, officially out March 4, is a companion piece to the book by the same name that Parton penned with bestselling author James Patterson. That novel, Parton's first, drops March 7.

Fans can pre-order Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints for $12 and the exclusive Run, Rose, Run digital album for $8 on Jeni's website now, though customers are limited to only 2 pints per order.

Digital versions of the album will arrive on the release date, while Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints will ship in April.

Dolly Parton and James Patterson Credit: Little, Brown and Company

Parton's new book and album were first announced back in August — four months before she was named one of PEOPLE's 2021 People of the Year.

"I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson," Parton told PEOPLE at the time, in an exclusive statement. "I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together!"

Run, Rose, Run follows a young woman who moves to Nashville to fulfill her dreams of becoming a star. "The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide," according to the press release. "But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—even if it means destroying everything she has worked for."

Dolly Parton and James Patterson Dolly Parton and James Patterson | Credit: Courtesy of Dolly Parton

To write the novel, Patterson drew from his experience writing engaging characters and plots, while Parton shared her experience in the music-making business.

She also wrote, performed and produced the original songs in the accompanying album, telling people that "all new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book."