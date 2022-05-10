"I can't wait for you to see it!" Dolly Parton said of the virtual musical, which is inspired by a TikTok jingle Doja Cat wrote for Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza

Dolly Parton and Doja Cat Team Up with Taco Bell for Mexican Pizza: The Musical

Dolly Parton has heard the bell.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner, 76, is teaming up with Taco Bell for a live virtual musical satire. Inspired by one of their most foodie-favorite dishes, the Mexican Pizza, the musical will celebrate the item's May 19 return to the menu after it was discontinued in 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell," Parton wrote on Instagram.

She posted the announcement with a photo of the script's cover page, which read, "Based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind."

"Here it is y'all! We're making a musical about my favorite pizza, the Mexican Pizza," Parton added on her Instagram Story. "I can't wait for you to see it!"

After a successful fan campaign to get the popular dish back on Taco Bell's menu, Doja Cat created a jingle on TikTok in March, and a follow-up video posted by Victor Kunda imagined the tune as a musical.

Parton will appear alongside Doja, 26, and Kunda in the musical, which will also feature some yet-to-be-announced special guests, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Written by Hannah Friedman (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Willow, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp) with a score by Grammy Award-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical), Mexican Pizza: The Musical is set to premiere Thursday, May 26, at 5 p.m. PT on Taco Bell's TikTok.

RELATED VIDEO: Dolly Parton Opts Out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ballot, Saying She Hasn't 'Earned That Right'

Parton previously told Insider that she and husband Carl Thomas Dean, 79, love Taco Bell and that she hopes the Mexican Pizza makes a return. "I think they should!" Parton said in January.

"I like soft-shell tacos," she added. "I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you're riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that."