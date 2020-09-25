Dolly Parton Launches New Holiday Collection at Williams Sonoma Inspired by Her Christmas Traditions
"Sharing my families’ Christmas traditions is a dream come true," Parton says of her first holiday collection with Williams Sonoma.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Dolly Parton's place.
Along with releasing a holiday album next month (featuring a duet with goddaughter Miley Cyrus), and a new book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics (out Nov. 17 with never-before-seen photos and excerpted exclusively this week in PEOPLE), the Country Music Hall of Famer, 74, is also launching her first line of baking and kitchen products with Williams Sonoma.
"Sharing my families’ Christmas traditions is a dream come true," Parton said of her collaboration. "My mama always made us feel loved by making us treats in our little mountain cabin around the holidays. Now I get to invite all my nieces and nephews and their kids for what we like to call ‘cookie night’. It’s the perfect way to spend time with the special people on your Christmas list.”
Parton's collection, which is in stores and online now, includes the Grammy winner's signature sugar cookie mix and a pre-made, candy-topped log cabin inspired by her childhood home in Tennessee. See below for all her new offerings.
Holly Dolly Sugar Cookie Mix ($16.95): Just add butter and egg to create 24 of Parton's "favorite Southern-Style sugar cookies" at home.
Holly Dolly Cookie Baking Kit ($29.95): The 26-piece set includes 8 shaped cutters (musical notes, guitars and wreaths), 12 icing bags, and 4 decorating tips—all inspired by her songs and childhood Christmases spent in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.
Dolly Parton Guitar Cookies ($10.95 for 2): The bourbon-vanilla shortbread cookies are decorated by hand with royal icing to resemble Dolly's famous white guitar.
Dolly Parton Log Cabin ($129.95): No assembly required! Inspired by the one-bedroom, Tennessee mountain home where she grew up, this pre-built cabin is made with classic vanilla shortbread and royal icing, and topped with gumdrops, pretzels, sprinkles and a fortune cookie roof. For an added treat or surprise gift, the 18" x 14" x 10" home can also be personalized.
Dolly Parton Aprons ($24.95-$$39.95) and Potholder & Oven Mitt Set ($39.95): Durable cotton will keep you and your young bakers' clothes and hands safe in the kitchen.
In August, Parton also designed a silicone spatula as part of the brand's annual celebrity-designed series—which includes new designs from 10 Hollywood and culinary stars, including Kris Jenner (who wrote her famous, meme-worthy catchphrase), Hoda Kotb (who sketched a cute, hungry dog), and Curtis Stone (who doodled a boxing kangaroo), along with other stars Ina Garten, Kristen Bell, Giada De Laurentiis, Gaby Dalkin, Molly Yeh and Misha Collins. Thirty percent of the proceeds from sales go to No Kid Hungry, an organization that helps fight childhood hunger in America.
To read our exclusive interview with Dolly Parton, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere.