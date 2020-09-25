Dolly Parton Launches New Holiday Collection at Williams Sonoma Inspired by Her Christmas Traditions

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Sharing my families’ Christmas traditions is a dream come true," Parton says of her first holiday collection with Williams Sonoma.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Dolly Parton's place.

"Sharing my families’ Christmas traditions is a dream come true," Parton said of her collaboration. "My mama always made us feel loved by making us treats in our little mountain cabin around the holidays. Now I get to invite all my nieces and nephews and their kids for what we like to call ‘cookie night’. It’s the perfect way to spend time with the special people on your Christmas list.”

Parton's collection, which is in stores and online now, includes the Grammy winner's signature sugar cookie mix and a pre-made, candy-topped log cabin inspired by her childhood home in Tennessee. See below for all her new offerings.

Holly Dolly Sugar Cookie Mix ($16.95): Just add butter and egg to create 24 of Parton's "favorite Southern-Style sugar cookies" at home.

Holly Dolly Cookie Baking Kit ($29.95): The 26-piece set includes 8 shaped cutters (musical notes, guitars and wreaths), 12 icing bags, and 4 decorating tips—all inspired by her songs and childhood Christmases spent in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

Dolly Parton Guitar Cookies ($10.95 for 2): The bourbon-vanilla shortbread cookies are decorated by hand with royal icing to resemble Dolly's famous white guitar.

Dolly Parton Log Cabin ($129.95): No assembly required! Inspired by the one-bedroom, Tennessee mountain home where she grew up, this pre-built cabin is made with classic vanilla shortbread and royal icing, and topped with gumdrops, pretzels, sprinkles and a fortune cookie roof. For an added treat or surprise gift, the 18" x 14" x 10" home can also be personalized.

Dolly Parton Aprons ($24.95-$$39.95) and Potholder & Oven Mitt Set ($39.95): Durable cotton will keep you and your young bakers' clothes and hands safe in the kitchen.

