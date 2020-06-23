The announcement was made just last week on the Disney Parks Blog

Disney Now Has Dole Whip Nachos with Waffle Cones Instead of Chips

Disney World's beloved Dole Whip soft serve has been a fan favorite theme park snack for decades. It's hard to imagine this treat getting any better, but the chefs at Disney have outdone themselves with this innovative creation.

The Dole Whip Nachos made a quick appearance at Disney Springs in Orlando last fall, and now they are coming back permanently. Disney announced the news on the Disney Parks Blog and on Instagram to share the excitement with fans.

This "bowl of deliciousness" as Disney calls it is made with waffle cone "chips", and topped with the pineapple soft serve, mango boba pearls, fresh pineapple chunks, strawberry sauce, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles; and can be found at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs.

Countless fans have expressed their excitement in the comments saying, "I can’t believe I’ve never had these! Adding these to my Disney food list," and "Looks amazing and like a diabetic coma in one. Perfect"

They originally launched the menu item last fall to celebrate the Disney Springs Instagram page reaching 1 million followers.

These aren't the only exciting treat coming to Disney Springs, which began its phased reopening in May. Walt Disney World officials announced last week that Gideon's Bakehouse would be opening up its much anticipated second location at Disney Springs later this year. After opening at the East End Market in 2016 with only one employee and an $800 budget, the Orlando-based bakery quickly became famous for its half-pound, handmade cookies.

Gideon's Bakehouse has won numerous awards in recent years including Best Place in the World to get a Cookie 2020 by The Boston Globe, Best Bakery Award by Orlando Magazine, and Top 10 Best Cookies in the U.S. by Sports Illustrated to name a few.

The bakery plans on expanding its menu from cookies and cake slices to include a unique selection of iced coffees. Gideon's will also introduce a daily "Hot Cookie Hour" in the evenings.