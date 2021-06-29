FDA Announces Recall of Dole Blueberries Due to Possible Parasite Contamination

No illnesses have been reported from the blueberries yet, but customers are urged to throw them away if they have them on hand

If you're planning to make Ina Garten's famous flag cake for the 4th of July, you might want to check your blueberries first.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of Dole Fresh blueberries due to a possible cyclospora parasite contamination. "Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials," the FDA stated in their announcement. "No illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall."

The FDA warns not to consume the contaminated products and discard of them immediately, as they could cause an intestinal infection known as Cyclosporiasis.

"A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water," the announcement reads. "Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment."

"Most people who have healthy immune systems will recover without treatment. If not treated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times (relapse)," the CDC adds. "People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.