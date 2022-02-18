"I know you have heard of Nashville Hot, but my sandwich brings the Miami heat," rapper DJ Khaled said of Another Wing's new chicken sandwich

DJ Khaled Enters the Chicken Wars with Launch of Another Wing's Best Chicken Sandwich Ever

Move over, McDonald's! Buckle up, Burger King! Watch out, Wendy's! And put a fork in it, Popeyes! DJ Khaled is on a mission to win the chicken sandwich wars.

The 46-year-old rapper's restaurant chain Another Wing has entered the popular fast food battle with the launch of a chicken sandwich all its own. And in true DJ Khaled fashion, he's putting himself straight on top with his offering, naming it The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever.

Available now, the limited-edition sandwich features a Nashville Hot Chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun and served up with "Miami Like It Hot Sauce, Get Money Mayo and Electric Pink Slaw."

"The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever is the G.O.A.T., the all star of all stars," said Khaled in a release.

"I know you have heard of Nashville Hot, but my sandwich brings the Miami heat," he added. "It's electric, neon, spicy, buttery — all the best things, all at once."

DJ Khaled's new chicken sandwich Credit: REEF kitchen

Another Wing first launched in November of last year and now includes 165 locations on three continents.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Khaled — who shares sons Asahd, 5, and Aalam, 2, with wife Nicole Tuck — raved about the sandwich.

"We don't compete with nobody. We're in our own lane. It is called 'We The Best,' " said Khaled, who is preparing for his NBA All-Star Weekend performance. "Chicken sandwich, All-Star Weekend. There's chicken sandwich, and there's 'We The Best.' It's called All-Star Weekend. You know how we do it."

"Get yourself a chicken sandwich, get yourself some wings, get yourself some fries," he added. "Order now!"

He captioned the post, "You know we do it big! The Best Chicken Sandwich

Ever is here for a limited time only. #AnotherWing Get yours on your favorite delivery platform. @another.wing #WETHEBEST ALL CATEGORIES."

This is not the first of Khaled's entrepreneurial endeavors. Last year, the Grammy winner launched his own CBD grooming line called BLESSWELL CBD. The entire BLESSWELL line includes: Blue Charcoal Face Mask, Conditioning Beard Oil, Daily Moisturizer, Facial Cleaning Scrub, Lathering Body Wash, and Ultimate Shave Cream – all with 300mg of CBD.

"Self-care is something that I preach to myself. I try to bless myself, in many ways. And BLESSWELL, was just perfect for everything that I represent," he told PEOPLE at the time.

To help kick things off, Khaled also dropped his own a three-part guided meditation audio series.

"I'm going to be able to give you that Khaled feel meditation and hopefully, you'll be inspired and motivated," Khaled said. "I'm gonna give you a three-part series where you actually get me giving you that 'Cloth Talk' and giving you that vibe and love and I think that's such a beautiful thing."